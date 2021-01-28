Lady Hawks take control in second half

GLADEVILLE — A month after getting blown out at Green Hill, Wilson Central led by five points in Tuesday’s rematch at halftime.
But the visiting Lady Hawks turned it on in the second half, holding the Lady Wildcats to five points while Sydnee Richetto found her game on her return to her former home floor as Green Hill pulled away to a 43-24 victory.
With Richetto, who played her final game as a Lady Wildcat one year and two days earlier when she tore her left ACL, struggling in the first half, built a 19-14 halftime lead as Breanna Fayne scored six second-period points. Richetto is also struggling with her left shoulder, which recently popped out during a game.
“She’s definitely banged up on that side,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “But she’s a competitor and she’s going to fight through it.
“She goes through times where she feels good on some days and not on others. We got to make sure we take that into account. She definitely looked better in the second half. I think that adrenaline got rushing a little bit and she cut loose a little bit.”
Green Hill scored the first five points of the second half, tying the score 19-19 on Richetto’s only three-pointer of the night. After Cloe Smith’s putback put Central back in front, Richetto hit a 15-footer from the wing to re-tie the score and a pullup jumper from the lane to put the Lady Hawks in front to stay. Penetrating to the basket repeatedly helped give her 11 points in the quarter and 18 for the night.
Richetto also passed for five assists, including several in the fourth quarter as she drove to the basket and passed to a teammate on the wings or corner.
“We talked a lot about that at halftime,” Abner said. “I told her she wasn’t going to be able to piggyback the whole game. One or two picks up and she had to get everyone involved and kick it out and hopefully we’ll hit a three.
“She’s a great kid, very coachable. Anything I give her, she takes and makes it go for us.”
Aubrey Blankenship had half of her 12 points during the final eight minutes as Green Hill improved to 10-6 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.
“The first half I thought we played pretty tight,” Abner said. “We had some good looks, they just didn’t fall. The more they didn’t fall, the tighter we got. At halftime, we just talked about one play at a time, don’t hit the panic button and just be a little more patient on offense and that was the difference for sure.”
Skylar Brumbach finished with four points for Green Hill. Trinity Franzen took down 10 rebounds as she, Savannah Kirby, Kensley Carter and Sam Zapton each tossed in two points while Ashlyn Riggs added a fourth-quarter free throw.
With Campbell Strange out, Fayne scored all her points in the first half and Sydney Dalton all but one free throw as each led the Lady Wildcats with eight tallies. Smith, Alli McCullough, Kristen Smith and Lillian Crutchfield each collected two as Central slipped to 2-13, 2-10.
“They went out there excited and went after it,” Central coach Erica Wilson said after watching her Lady Wildcats connect on just 2 of 26 from the floor (with six shots blocked) and 1-of-5 from the free-throw line in the second half. “We were aggressive. We went in at halftime and we talked about making some adjustments. We just got flustered… No one wanted the ball in their hands tonight.
“They were bumping us and we didn’t respond. That’s a hard-fought game. We were after it for three quarters. They started going on a little run and they started bumping us and all we had to do was get to the free-throw line. We didn’t want to be as aggressive in the fourth quarter, and that’s unfortunate.”
“They didn’t have much to lose and we got a lot to lose, I think, just because we’re trying to stay in the upper half of the district,” Abner said. “They just played hard. They tried to out-tough us. They definitely did that on the boards, I thought.”
Both teams will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday in Sumner County - Wilson Central at Station Camp and Green Hill at Portland.
Porter, Mason post double-doubles in Devilette victory
HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon held Hendersonville to 10 second-half points Tuesday night as Addie Grace Porter and Meioshe Mason posted double-doubles in a 61-32 thumping.
The Devilettes led 15-10 following the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime before a 12-3 third period opened a 42-25 cushion going into the fourth as Lebanon improved to 17-3 for the season and 12-0 in District 9-AAA.
Mason muscled in 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Porter popped in a pair of three-pointers on her way to 13 points while grabbing 15 rebounds, passing for seven assists, deflecting four balls and stealing four others.
Madison Jennings added 12 points for Lebanon while Finley Tomlin tossed in two triples on her way to six points, Avery Harris five (with four assists), Terri Reynolds four and Ny’lyia Rankins and Lexie Crowder two each.
No one scored in double figures for the Lady Commandos, who slipped to 7-5, 5-5.
Lebanon coach Cory Barrett has picked up a girls’-only home game with Northwest at 7 p.m. today at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. The Lady Vikings are 14-1 and in first place in District 10-AAA. Barring an upset in either of the district tournaments, this game could be a preview of the Region 5-AAA championship game, which would also likely be played at LHS.
The Devilettes will return to District 9-AAA action at 6 p.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet, which could be the last time they play away from Brandon Gym until they are eliminated from postseason play or advance to the state tournament. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, district, region and sectional tournaments will be played at the higher-seeded team’s gym. Like seeds advancing to the region final would be played at the school representing the odd-numbered district, which means the District 9 team would host.
Lady Tigers lose at Macon despite 26 from Christensen, 20 from Allison
LAFAYETTE — Watertown stayed within striking distance of host Macon County, but fell 63-56 Tuesday night.
Emma Christensen scored 26 points and Brittni Allison 20 for the Lady Purple Tigers. Daejah Maklary and Madison King each threw in three points and Gwen Franklin and Kierah Maklary two apiece as Watertown slipped to 12-5 for the season and 4-5 in District 8-AA.
Macon County climbed to 12-4, 6-2.
Watertown is scheduled to host DeKalb County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Livingston Academy defeats Watertown
WATERTOWN — In a game postponed nearly two weeks ago due to COVID issues involving Livingston Academy, the Lady Wildcats defeated Watertown 51-45 Monday night.
Brittni Allison scored 16 points, Emma Christensen 13 and Daejah Maklary 10 for the Lady Tigers, who fell to 15-5 for the season and 4-4 in District 8-AA. Kierah Maklary managed three points, Madison King two and Gwen Franklin a free throw.
The Lady Wildcats climbed to 11-5, 2-2.
Lady Hawks hold off Greenbrier, 51-42
MT. JULIET — Green Hill coach Cherie Abner picked up a Monday-night girls’-only game with Greenbrier, and her Lady Hawks collected a 51-42 victory.
The Lady Hawks led 18-4 following the first quarter before a 15-8 second by Greenbrier brought the Lady Bobcats within 26-19 by halftime.
It was 35-30 going into the fourth before Green Hill closed out the night with a 16-12 fourth in climbing to 9-6 for the season.
Audrey Blankenship led four Lady Hawks in double figures with 15 points, sinking all five of her free throws. Ava Heilman hit four three-pointers for her 12. Kensley Carter connected on a pair of threes as she and Sydnee Richetto each tossed in 10. Trinity Franzen and Samantha Zapton each tossed in two.
Laura Walker led the Lady Bobcats with 14 points as Greenbrier slipped to 7-6.
After Tuesday’s trip to Wilson Central, Green Hill is slated to go to Portland on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Lady Bears beaten at Cannon County
WOODBURY — Cannon County controlled Monday’s contest from start to finish in a 58-33 thumping of visiting Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Lions, coached by former Mt. Juliet Junior High and Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon, led 21-6 following the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 42-28 through three as they climbed to 4-14 for the season.
Shelby Smithson scored 17 points and Bella Pelham 13 for Cannon County.Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with six points while Kaitlynn Bertram, Addie Kendall and Taylor Haymans each had five and Jada Colemer, Dymond Howard and Sophia Lytle four apiece as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-16.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to host Lebanon at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lyons’ 33 points, 10 boards lead Lady Saints past Davidson
NASHVILLE — Behind 33 points and 10 rebounds from Amelia Lyons, Mt. Juliet Christian defeated host Davidson Academy 64-55 Monday night.
Lyons was supported by Felicity Keen’s 16 points, Gracie Clark’s nine points and nine rebounds and Chelsey Christensen’s six points as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 3-5 for the season and 2-3 in District 4-IIA. Davidson slipped to 6-8, 4-6.
MJCA was scheduled to go to University School of Nashville on Tuesday and is slated to travel to Goodpasture at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears fall at Franklin
FRANKLIN — Mt. Juliet dropped a 49-24 Saturday-afternoon decision to Franklin.
The Lady Admirals led 19-8 following the first quarter, 28-12 at halftime and 41-14 going into the fourth as they improved to 2-10 for the season.
Kate O’Neil led the Lady Admirals with 12 points while Dylann Garner tossed in 10. Jakoria Woods led all scorers with 14 points for the Lady Bears while Addie Kendall threw in a three-pointer, Kaitlyn Bertram, Taylor Haymans and Haylee Brader two each and Dymond Howard a free throw as Mt. Juliet fell to 1-15.
Mt. Juliet is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Lebanon.
