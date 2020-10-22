Lady Purple Tigers fall into loser’s bracket

SMYRNA — Watertown’s drive to a possible state volleyball championship was detoured into the loser’s bracket Wednesday morning by Summertown, who swept the Lady Tigers 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 at Stewarts Creek in a rematch of last year’s championship match, which was also won by the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Tigers slipped to 34-7 and will have to win three matches today, starting at noon, to return to the state final. Watertown will face either Halls or South Greene with the winner playing again at 5 p.m. The loser’s bracket final will be at 7:30, all at Stewarts Creek.
The two teams still alive at the end of today will go to Siegel tomorrow for the 10 a.m. championship match.
Summertown led the entire first game. Watertown held three one-point leads, the last at 11-10, in Game 2. The Lady Tigers built an 8-4 lead in Game 3 before the Lady Eagles came back.
Watertown rolled into the second round with a 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 wipeout of Union City on Tuesday in a match which lasted less than an hour. The Lady Tigers were never threatened. The closest the Tornado came was in the third game when they forged a 5-5 tie before Watertown took control.
Brookelyn Davis delivered 20 assists, eight digs, seven kills and three aces while Brittni Allison finished with four kills, an assist, a dig and an assisted block; Chloe Poston 14 assists, two aces and a dig; Morgan Brown seven kills, seven digs and two aces; Summer Sesnan seven digs, a kill and an ace; Gala Holbrooks five kills and a solo and assisted block, Alie Tunks eight digs and two aces, Abby Parkerson seven kills and a solo block, Natalie Fountain six digs and four kills, Faith Pulley four aces and a dig and Carson Cowan a dig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.