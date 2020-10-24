Lady Tigers go down swinging, finish fourth in state

SMYRNA — Facing the daunting task of having to win three matches to return to the Class A state volleyball finals, Watertown finished off South Greene in three sets before the Lady Tigers fell short in their comeback against Sale Creek, losing in five to finish fourth at Stewarts Creek on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers fought off South Greene 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Hours later, they fell behind 0-2 to Sale Creek 25-22, 26-24. Watertown forced a 2-2 tie with 25-21, 25-15 wins before the Panthers prevailed in the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-13, ending the Tigers’ season at 35-8.
“Nobody had any idea what to predict going forward this season, but those girls never complained, they never took their season for granted and they never settled for anything less than giving their absolute best,” Watertown coach Brandy Holcomb said. “I’’m so proud of their effort, not just this week, but all season. I’m also thankful for my administration who has been so supportive all year.
“Nobody ever wants to walk off the court with a loss… but we walked off the court tonight with our heads up knowing they gave it all they had until the very last point.”
It was the Lady Tiger finale for seniors Natalie Fountain, Brittni Allison, Faith Pulley, Brookelyn Davis, Mikayla Nix and Zoe Baskin, believed to be the first WHS athletes to end all four seasons of their high school careers in the state tournament (not counting football players who may have made the playoffs each year).
“These seniors are a special group,” Holcomb said. “Of course, we will replace the position they played, but we will never replace the people they were.”
