GAINESBORO — Watertown swept past Clay County and host Jackson County to win the District 7-A volleyball championship Tuesday night.
Against Clay County in the 25-5, 25-15, 25-14 semifinal win, Brookelyn Davis totaled 21 assists, seven kills, four aces and three digs for the Lady Tigers while Morgan Brown added 11 kills, five dis, an assist and an ace; Chloe Poston 16 assists, five aces and three digs; Alie Tunks eight digs, three aces and two assists; Abby Parkerson eight kills and three solo blocks, Natalie Fountain nine kills and a dig, Summer Sesnan five digs and two aces, Faith Pulley four aces and a dig, Brittni Allison a kill and a dig, Gala Holbrooks four kills and Rachel Cromer one kill.
In the 25-3, 25-14, 25-9 championship victory against Jackson County, Brown notched nine kills, seven aces, six digs, an assist, a solo block and an assisted block while Davis supplied 16 assists, seven digs, five kills, an ace and an assisted block; Parkerson seven kills, two assisted blocks and a solo blocks; Tunks nine digs, six aces and an assist; Fountain four kills, four digs and two assists; Poston five assists, three aces and three digs; Holbrooks two kills and a solo block, Sesnan 11 digs, Vada Pemberton two digs, Allison a kill and Pulley a dig.
Watertown and Jackson County will travel to East Robertson for the Region 4-A tournament Monday.
All-district regular season and tournament honors were announced Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Natalie Fountain, junior middle blocker Abby Parkerson, junior outside hitter Morgan Brown and junior libero Alie Tunks were named regular-season all-district, with senior setter Brookelyn Davis named most valuable player.
Friendship falls in 5 at FRANASHVILLE — Friendship Christian went down swinging at Franklin Road Academy 23-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 15-11 in an East Region elimination match Monday.
Reise Huckaby had 35 assists, 11 digs, two kills and two aces for Friendship while Mattie Smith supplied seven kills, seven digs, two aces and a block; Logan Seagraves 17 digs, nine kills and two aces; Paige Huckaby 15 kills, two digs and two blocks; Ava Grace Kennedy eight digs and seven kills and Aisy Dixner 16 digs.
