Lady Tigers take Region 4-A volleyball title

CROSS PLAINS — Watertown rolled to the Region 4-A volleyball championship Monday night with a 25-14, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15 win over host East Robertson.
Earlier, the Lady Tigers ousted Valor Collegiate 25-8, 25-6, 25-17 in the semifinals.
Watertown will bring a 32-6 record into today’s 7 p.m. home sectional match against Community for the right to advance to next week’s state tournament at Stewarts Creek.
Against East Robertson, Brookelyn Davis set up 16 assists, 11 digs, seven kills, five aces and an assisted block while Brittni Allison added three kills, three assists, two digs and an assisted block; Chloe Poston 15 assists, four digs and three aces; Alie Tunks 13 digs, two aces and an assist; Morgan Brown 11 digs, seven kills and two aces; Abby Parkerson eight kills and a solo block, Natalie Fountain seven kills and two digs, Summer Sesnan six digs and an ace, Gala Holbrooks four kills and two assisted blocks and Faith Pulley three aces and two digs.
Against Valor Collegiate, Davis totaled 21 assists, 11 kills, four digs and two assisted blocks while Tunks added 12 digs, three aces, two kills and an assist; Poston 14 assists, a kill and an ace; Brown 13 kills, seven digs and an ace; Fountain 10 kills, three digs and two assists; Sesnan five digs, four aces and two assists; Allison two kills, an assist and a dig; Parkerson three kills and an assist, Pulley three aces and a dig and Kellie Mock a dig.
Lebanon falls in 5-AAA final, visits Brentwood tonightGALLATIN — Lebanon lost to host Station Camp 21-25, 12-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-4 Tuesday night in the Region 5-AAA volleyball final.
Earlier, the Lady Devils reached the final with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-20 semifinal knockout of Beech. Station Camp eliminated Green Hill in the other semi.
Lebanon will bring a 20-6 season record to Brentwood, winners of the last seven Class AAA state championships and 15 in all, for the sectional at 7 p.m. today.
Against Station Camp, Maya Gipson supplied 17 digs, three blocks, two kills and an ace while Avery Harris had nine kills, three blocks, two digs and an ace; Kendall Arnold 33 assists, 14 digs and four kills; Addie Grece Porter 20 digs and 11 kills, Emily Lawson 22 digs and Erin Gallatin 21 digs.
Against Beech, Arnold totaled 20 assists, 11 digs, two aces, two blocks and a kill while Porter notched nine digs, six kills and three aces; Harris eight kills, six digs and an ace and Ava Knight seven blocks, three digs and two kills.
