MT. JULIET — Wilson Central’s girls ended one of their best golf seasons Tuesday with a fourth-place finish in the Region 5-Large tournament at Pine Creek.
The Lady Wildcats carded a 167, finishing behind Station Camp’s 145, Gallatin’s 151 and Clarksville’s 153.
Kate Castle led the Lady Wildcats with an 80, tied for seventh place. Sister Sarah Castle carded an 87 for 15th place. Haley Lannom’s 91 was good for 22nd. Kate, Sarah and Molly Castle ended their high school careers.
