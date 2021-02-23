Lady Wildcats hold off Mt. Juliet to advance to 9-AAA quarters

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls defied the belief it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season by beating visiting for the third time in 2020-21, ousting the Lady Bears in the District 9-AAA play-in game 35-26 Sunday afternoon.
Not that the Lady Bears didn’t make a try at making the old basketball saying come true, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to go up 11-5 as Kaitlyn Bertram bagged three first-half 3-pointers over Wilson Central’s zone.
But the Lady Wildcats climbed back, taking an 12-11 lead into halftime as Campbell Strange drove the lane for the go-ahead layup with 54 seconds left.
The Lady Wildcats, by now having switched to man-to-man, continued their run in the second half, opening a 16-11 lead midway through the third quarter.
But with Strange saddled with four fouls, the Lady Bears had some runs left, getting to within 16-14 and 18-16 before 3-pointers by Kristen Smith and a buzzer-beater from the top by Sydney Dalton gave the Lady Wildcats a seemingly commanding 25-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Wilson Central extended the lead further to 29-16 in the 40.5 seconds left and Dalton deposited a free throw to make the margin a two-score game. Strange capped the day with a driving layup for a three-point play as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 3-17 for the season going into last night’s quarterfinal/elimination at top-seeded Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet finished a 1-21 campaign.
Dalton dropped in two 3s in leading the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Strange scored 11, Smith seven and Lillian Crutchfield three. Central won despite sinking just 8 of 24 free throws.
Bertran threw in three triples as she led the Lady Bears with 15 points in her Mt. Juliet finale. Kayley Jones scored six points, Addie Kendall and former Lady Wildcat Jakoria Woods two each and Dymond Howard a free throw as MJ sank 6 of 10 free throws.
The winner of last night’s Wilson Central-Lebanon game will face the Station Camp-Green Hill winner tonight. Lebanon would host or Wilson Central would go on the road. Tipoff will be at either 5:30 or 7 p.m. depending on whether there’s a boys’ game at the same site.
Watertown girls hold off Cannon County behind Christensen’s 29
WATERTOWN — Emma Christensen totaled 29 points Sunday afternoon as Watertown’s girls finally got their District 8-AA tournament tipped off six days late, holding off an upset bid by Cannon County 45-42.
The Lady Lions, the No. 8 seed coached by former Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon, stayed on the No. 5 Lady Tigers’ heels most of the afternoon but had to foul late. Christensen connected for her 29th point from the free-throw line as Watertown advanced to last night’s quarterfinal at No. 4 Livingston Academy with an 18-9 record.
Cannon County concluded a 4-22 campaign.
Daejah Maklary added eight points for Watertown while Brittni Allison finished with five, Gwen Franklin two and Madi Reeder a free throw.
Last night’s Watertown-Livingston winner will play at top-seed Upperman today.
In the boys’ tournament, No. 4 Watertown hosted No. 5 Cannon County, which ousted No. 8 Macon County 61-57 Sunday afternoon, last night with the winner traveling to top-seed Upperman tonight.
CPA counts Friendship out
of East Region tournament
NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys were no match for host Christ Presbyterian as the Lions roared to a 64-33 thumping in the quarterfinal/elimination round of the Middle Region tournament Saturday night.
CPA led 8-4 following the first quarter, 24-12 at halftime and 48-22 going into the fourth as the Lions advanced with a 23-3 record while Friendship finished a 12-13 season.
Jake Dykstra drained three 3-pointers, including two during a 10-point second quarter, in leading CPA with 17 points while Evan Shiflet scored 16 and Braden Zapp 10.
Dillon Turner fired in 15 points for Friendship while Max Duckwiler dropped in a pair of 3s for six, Cole Kring five in the second half, Colby Jones a 3 and Hayden Potts and Casey Jones two each
