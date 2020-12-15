Wilson Central’s girls’ basketball team has been shut down until Christmas due to COVID-19 issues, it was confirmed Monday morning.
Athletic director David Jennings said the program will be shut down until Dec. 25, meaning the Lady Wildcats will not play tonight against Station Camp or Friday against Gallatin. Both boys’ games are still on and have been moved up to 6 p.m.
Wilson Central joins Mt. Juliet’s girls on the COVID sideline. The Lady Bears missed last Friday’s game at Father Ryan and won’t play at Lebanon tonight or at Beech on Friday. Lebanon has replaced MJ with non-district foe Cookeville for the 6 p.m. girls’ game before the Golden Bears and Blue Devils battle in the boys’ contest.
Unless the missed contests are rescheduled, the teams unable to play will take a District 9-AAA forfeit loss.
