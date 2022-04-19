LaGreggory Sweatt, 36, passed away on April 14, 2022.
Survivors include: devoted mother, Melinda Kay (Greg) Thompson; father, Greg Sweatt; children, Nicholas Sweatt, Autumn Sweatt; along with many other relatives and friends.
The public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel
Family visitation will be held on Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at the chapel.
Pastor Eric Douglas will be the funeral officiant, with Joseph Vantrease serving as the eulogist.
Interment will be held in Statesville Cemetery, which is located in Statesville.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
