NASHVILLE — The stars have aligned for singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, whose unique and authentic style of country music has made her one of the most buzzed-about new artists in the genre.

The Louisiana-born artist was honored as breakout artist of the year at the CMT Artists of the Year special, airing last Friday on CMT. Hitmakers Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes were also named artists of the year, and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson received the CMT artist of a lifetime award during the pre-taped show.

