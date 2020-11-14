Landis announced as CU faculty athletic representative

He will replace mayor-elect Bell
Eric Landis, associate professor of management in the Labry School of Science, Technology, and Business, has been named the new faculty athletics representative (FAR) for Cumberland University, effective this month.
“Dr. Landis has been a long-standing faculty member in the business department and he is a former student-athlete as well as his son playing baseball at Cumberland. Eric will do a wonderful job with the student-athletes, faculty, and the athletic department,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said.
The FAR is a faculty member with an administrative function who does not hold an administrative or coaching position in the athletics department. In this role, Landis will provide oversight and guidance in the administration of athletics programs, and serve as the university’s liaison between faculty, the Mid-South Conference, and the NAIA.
He will play a leading role in the areas of academic integrity, promotion of institutional control of athletics, and enhancing the experience of the student-athletes. Landis has been committed to the Cumberland University students for 22 years teaching business courses in the MBA program as well as undergraduate courses. He has served as President of the Faculty Senate and was awarded SGA Teacher of the Year in 1998 and 2017.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve Cumberland University in this capacity. I am looking forward to utilizing my academic and athletic experiences to serve the best interest of our student-athletes, faculty, and the NAIA, as well as the Mid-South Conference,” Landis said.
Landis received his BA and MA from the University of Alabama and his DM from the University of Phoenix.
Landis is succeeding Rick Bell, leading history professor, who was elected as the next mayor of Lebanon. Bell served as FAR for the past 11 years. He has served as the faculty advocate for excellence in the classroom, as well as dedication to individual and community well-being.
