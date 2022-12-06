Services for LaRandall “Ban” Weir, 51, will be held on Wednesday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joyce and Raymond Weir; grandparents, William C. Bates, Alberta Henrietta Bates; siblings, Charlene, Terrance Weir; along with nieces and nephew, Vemika Seay, Kurtrever Eddings and Keith Garnett.
Survivors include: his children, Randarius Weir, ZeAndre Fears; fiancé, Shelcha Odom; siblings, William (Phyllis) Eddings, Krisseda Eddings, Vivian Seay, Ray (Bridgette) Weir, Frederick (Jennifer) Eddings, Hazel (Mark) Burns, Joe (Ruby) Hardy Weir, Larry Eddings, Nicky Eddings, Carmen Weir; aunts and uncles, Verlon (Dorothy) Bates, Jennifer Elaine Williams, Jean Dianne Manning, Minnie Banks, Linda P. Thompson, Robert Beard, Linda Seay, Peggy Weir; devoted nieces and nephew, Veronda Seay, Charles Weir, Azel Eddings, Diamond Neuble; honorary children, Lashaniqua Odom, Brayden Odom; special friends, Tony McAdoo, Prentice Davis, and Ike Muirhead; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.