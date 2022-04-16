Visitation with the family of Larry G. McDowell will be held on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mr. McDowell, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on April 8, 2022, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Born in 1937, in Pershing, Iowa, he is the son of the late George and Mary Dernovich McDowell.
He was an Air Force veteran and a Catholic.
He had been a member of the Jaycee’s, Lions Club, and the Elks Club.
He was a retired insurance salesman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carrie Ferguson and Rose Scherrer, and his brothers, Ronald and George McDowell.
He is survived by: his wife of more than 62 years, Carol VanDaele McDowell; two daughters, Gina McDowell (Jerry), Tara Voss (Scott); and grandson, Quinn Voss (Amber Hardy).
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
