Larry Thomas Harris passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at age 71.
The funeral service, which will be conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. and until the service at 11:30 a.m.
Larry was born in Lebanon to Sarah Pauline Locke and James Hubert Harris.
He was a carpenter and cabinet maker and owned Harris Brothers Cabinet Shop.
Mr. Harris enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and old cars.
He is survived by: sons, Michael Harris, Daniel Harris; step-children,Tiffany Enoch, Brian Enoch, Josh Cole; grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey, Carrie Ann, Ivan, Mallorie, Avery, Lamon, Chloe, Adelyn; and siblings Jimmy Harris, Terry (Jenny) Harris, Paula Stark, Lesha (Bruce) Richardson, and Eddie Harris.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Danny Harris, Robert Harris; and step-father, Jimmy Collier.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
