Services for Larry Wayne Stewart, 71, were held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family received friends and family on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to Friday’s service.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Larry Wayne Stewart, 71, were held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family received friends and family on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and one hour prior to Friday’s service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.C. Stewart, Jr., and Sadie L. (Fuqua) Stewart.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Stewart; two children, Ella (Ron) Shannon, Marvin Wayne Stewart; love partner, Vicky Durham; six grandchildren: Anansa (Kevin) Ochieng, Ana-Alicia Gregory, Corey Wayne Stewart, Ronessa Shannon, Meliah Stewart, Trey Stewart; eight great-grandchildren: Jhalen Lindsey, Olivia Ochieng, Amyiah, Omari Woods, Aubrey Stewart, Mason Sloan, Corbin Wayne,
Easton Wayne Stewart; two love daughters, Alaya Burnley, Skylar Burnley; special love partners of grandchildren, Matthew Sloan, Alexis Satterfield, Keithen Clay; five cousins, William (Linda) Fuqua, Brenda Brinkley, Emma Jean Futrell, Clara Stewart Woodmore, Dale Stewart, Travis Stewart; 14 sisters and brothers-in-law, Annie Bell(Robert) Hickman, Bertha Claiborne, Alvin (Leeann) Rickman, Katie Carter, Gladys Rickman, David Rickman, Carol Christeen Rickman, Noel Rickman, Patricia Rickman, Betty Rickman, Ruby Rickman, Shirley Rickman; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.