Larry William Bucy, 82, of Fayetteville, passed on Feb. 4, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1941, to the late John William Bucy and Johnnie Ward Bucy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:13 am
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 11:13 am
Larry William Bucy, 82, of Fayetteville, passed on Feb. 4, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1941, to the late John William Bucy and Johnnie Ward Bucy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Linda S. Bucy and sister-in-law, Deanie Bucy.
Larry is survived by: daughter, Priscilla B. Jackson; grandchildren, Raegan G. Jackson, Jerry “Baxter” Jackson IV; brother, Robert Bucy; and special friend, Pamela Whitworth and family.
Larry retired from teaching after 25 years at Smyrna High School in the art department.
He was an avid reader, knowledgeable in regard to the Civil War, and talented in pottery, stained glass, and drawing.
In his youth, Larry played football for Lebanon High School, Castle Heights Military Academy and Southwest University.
He and his Lebanon classmates have maintained a special bond of friendship throughout his lifetime.
Larry will be cremated, and a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held in the spring.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.