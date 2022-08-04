After months-long delays, state officials announced on Thursday that eligible families will finally be receiving funds from a federal summer food program to help with the rising cost of groceries.

Summer Pandemic-EBT is an emergency program that originally rolled out with the 2020 CARES Act to assist families with meals after schools closed due to the pandemic. State officials initially required families to fill out an online application to receive the funds, which child-nutrition advocates criticized as causing unnecessary barriers to families who had already been identified as in need of assistance.

