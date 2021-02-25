Late run sends Cumberland men to MSC quarterfinals

Cumberland’s men were trailing Life by 10 points with 8:06 to play Tuesday night, but went off for a 14-2 run over the course of the next two minutes to flip the script and give them their first lead and the Phoenix held off the Running Eagles 70-67 in the Mid-South Conference tournament at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Life momentarily took the lead after Nathan Presnell drained a triple, but on umberland’s next possession Isaac Stephens threw up a wild shot as the shot clock expired to regain the lead. Presnell got a tip-in to go for 67-66 Running Eagles advantage. Stephens drew a foul on the other end and hit both from the charity stripe with 1:41 to play.
Cumberland got two stops defensively as they forced Jordan Hernandez to take a deep three, but Life came up with an offensive rebound after it bounced out of bounces off of Jaylen Negron. Life held it until the shot clock was low, but Isaiah Hart missed a jumper and Nassir Coleman pulled in a huge defensive rebound.
Life forced a couple of fouls before sending Tavon King to the line with 11 seconds. King knocked down two clutch free-throws to give CU a 70-67 lead. On the ensuing inbound James Moore tried to roll the ball to preserve time, but King snatched it off the ground and tried to draw a foul on a layup, but missed the shot and went out of bounds to give Life one last chance.
Life got it to Presnell for one last shot at tying it, Presnell threw up a deep three from the halfcourt logo that went off the side of the rim as time expired.
The Phoenix picked up their first win in the Mid-South Conference tournament since rejoining the league in 2012-13.
Cumberland (10-12) shot 47.5% from the field but struggled from beyond the arc only making five triples. Cumberland outrebounded Life 37-34.
Life (9-11) went 27-of-64 from the field while making eight three-pointers. The Running Eagles struggled to get to the line only seeing eight attempts and making five of them. Life did a good job at controlling the ball all game only allowing five turnovers.
Isaac Stephens led the way going 9-of-9 from the field for a game-high 20 points with nine rebounds. Tavon King posted 16 points and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe including the two to seal it at the end. TJ Stargell finished with 11 points and four assists. Jaylen Negron also finished in double-figures with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Cumberland advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday and will face top-seeded Shawnee State at noon CST. Cumberland split the regular season with the Bears, being the only team in the league to defeat them this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.