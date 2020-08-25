Late score lifts Friendship at Trousdale

HARTSVILLE — Friendship Christian played mistake-free football and the Commanders turned that performance into a 10-7 season-opening victory at Trousdale County’s John Kerr Field on Friday night.
Don Dunning, a transfer from Nashville Christian making his FCS debut, scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Commanders, plunging 2 yards through the defense with just 1:23 left in the game.
“I don’t think either team knew what was going to happen tonight; the good, the bad and the ugly that comes with a game without having any scrimmages,” said FCS coach John McNeal. “For our group, I’m very pleased.
“I’ve seen us have uglier games in Game 1 after having three scrimmages and a jamboree. Our coaching staff has done a great job doing what we can with what’s given to us. I’m very proud of the kids.”
Friendship took advantage of two turnovers and a missed field goal by Trousdale County to win for the ninth time in 32 matchups with the Yellow Jackets. Trousdale had won 14-0 at FCS’ Pirtle Field in last year’s matchup.
Both teams had trouble getting their offenses in gear amid a constant downpour as the game remained scoreless until just before halftime.
After Friendship’s defense held Trousdale on fourth down inside the FCS 30, the Commanders drove down the field and got to within first and goal before settling for Neill Kane’s 33-yard field goal with 3:29 left in the second quarter.
The Commanders got a bit of luck just before halftime when Trousdale fullback Cameron Rankins got loose on a 64-yard run and appeared headed for the end zone before pulling up with an apparent leg injury just inside the 10.
Friendship’s defense tightened up and Trousdale County had to settle for a 21-yard field goal attempt which was pulled just left on the final play of the first half.
Rankins, who had 10 carries for 120 yards in the first half for Trousdale County, did not return in the second half.
Trousdale County took the lead early in the third quarter, marching downfield and scoring on a 28-yard run by Bryson Claiborne to go ahead 7-3.
With rain returning in earnest, the two teams traded possessions for much of the second half. A short punt set up Friendship at its own 47 for the final drive, which was capped by Dunning’s run.
The Commanders converted a fourth-down try and benefited from an illegal participation penalty on the Yellow Jackets that moved the ball to the Trousdale 7.
Friendship was breaking in a new starter at quarterback as Drew Porter shared time behind center with Kolby Gaines.
“We had a lot of kids playing for the first time tonight,” McNeal said. “We lost a lot of starters from last year. I can’t say enough about us.
“Opening up against a team like Trousdale — big, physical, their reputation — and to do it with a lot of kids that haven’t played, I’m very pleased.”
Friendship will play at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the East Region opener while Trousdale will travel to White House for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.