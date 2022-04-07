The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Kelly Gallion, who is a work-based learning instructor at Wilson Central High School …
Name: Kelly Gallion
School: Wilson Central High School
Age: 37
What grade/subject do you teach? Transition work-based learning for 12th-grade and post-secondary students
How long have you been in education? 16 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 14 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Trinity Elementary School in Williamson County
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I’m actually pretty boring. At one time, I was a pretty decent athlete, playing both soccer and basketball. I’d like to think I could still hold my own in a pick-up basketball game.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I’m a sports fanatic. I’m always at the baseball field watching both my boys or at a basketball game watching my oldest play. I love hiking and being outdoors. On any free weekend, you’ll find me on the lake with my family.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I teach life and employability skills to students with disabilities through job placement and instruction.
How would you describe your teaching style? We like to have fun. I’d consider myself very structured and organized.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Most of our instruction is hands on. Team-building exercises are always fun for our students and important due to the nature of our work-based learning program.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I think every teacher at some point in their career has encountered challenges that have stretched our teacher brain to be creative in our approaches.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Our students (and all those students in Comprehensive Development Classrooms) become a part of Wilson Central. Everyone knows them, loves them and embraces them. It’s a beautiful thing to witness and be a part of.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I grew up with an older brother who is medically fragile. I watched my parents selflessly pour into him, advocate and love him. I saw how powerful simply loving and investing in someone’s life could be. I knew from a very early age that I wanted to invest in the lives of those individuals with special needs.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The life-long relationships I get to build with my students and their families
What is the most challenging part of teaching? For me personally, it’s learning to let things go and not take everything personally.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? When I first started teaching, I felt like I had to control everything and know all the answers. I’ve learned that when you work alongside a team of excellent educators, you don’t have to know all the answers. Seek help when you need it.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Over the past 16 years, I’ve seen a greater push towards transition planning. I’m excited there is a push for more developed transition planning for our students.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? If I’m being completely honest, it is standardized testing. I certainly understand the purpose of standardized testing, but it just doesn’t fit for some kids.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My brother continues to be the most impactful person in my life. He motivates me daily to be the type of teacher/person that loves first.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? We’ve had a lot of fun over the years. My most memorable moments are the moments when I laugh until I cry, and I have had too many of those moments to count.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I pray my actions would lead others to remember me as a teacher who loved and valued each student for the beautiful and unique person God created them to be. I hope my legacy as a teacher is that of someone who showed grace when it was needed, wasn’t afraid to admit my shortcomings and loved first.
