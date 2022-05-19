Lawrence William Bunch, 76, of the Chestnut Mound community, passed away on May 17, 2022, at Riverview Regional Hospital in Carthage.
He was born in Meigs County on Aug. 29, 1945, the son of the late James William Bunch and Bertha Hedgecoth Bunch.
He was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon and retired from Precision Rubber with 34 years of service.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Sharon McGaha Bunch; son, James Travis Bunch; three brothers, Jody Bunch, Alvin “Red” Bunch, Francis Hedgecoth; and two sisters, Beatrice Bunch, Angeline Clapp.
Survivors include: five daughters, Tonya (Joey) Heady, Tracy (Scott) Garrett, Tammie (Mark) Meador, Amie (Chad) Buchanan, Shanta Jones; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Ronnie Armistead officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
