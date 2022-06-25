Tennessee prosecutors are turning to a familiar face to set the example for state district attorneys.
At the annual Tennessee District Attorney Generals Conference meeting last week, district attorney General Jason Lawson was selected to become the chairman of the prosecutor’s justice and professionalism committee.
Lawson indicated that the request to serve as chairman came as a surprise, given that he is still in his first term as district attorney, after taking over for long-time district attorney Tommy Thompson in April of 2021. A first-term district attorney has never been selected as the committee chairman.
Past focus of the committee has been to ensure district attorney ethics and to work to avoid prosecutorial misconduct and error. Lawson said that he plans to continue that focus.
Lawson was one of the select few assistant district attorneys to be chosen to serve alongside the elected District Attorneys on state conference committees. Previous service for Lawson includes a stint on the victim services committee, the justice and professionalism committee, and the state legislative committee.
“I am humbled to be requested to serve in this capacity,” Lawson. “I understand the importance of this committee and am deeply honored that the prosecutors of this state would hold me in such high regard as to ask that I lead this committee.”
Lawson mentioned that he hopes his position will help law enforcement officers around the country.
“Being a prosecutor is a special position of trust and responsibility,” Lawson said. “It is my sincere objective that we will stand up for justice and stand out as examples of what public service should look like. Never in the history of our country has law enforcement faced challenges such as it does today. But to me, the greater the challenge, the greater the opportunity for us to be a shining example of the type of prosecutors that people expect us to be.”
