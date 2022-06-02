CHURCH HILL — A mother in eastern Tennessee has filed a $2.5 million federal lawsuit against a school district over claims that her son was the victim of harassment because of his race.
Erika Qualls sought an injunction against Church Hill Middle School and the Hawkins County Board of Education to prevent continued abuse, the Kingsport Times-News reported.
The lawsuit says that her eighth-grade son is one of fewer than five Black students in a school of approximately 400 and has been “regularly subjected to a pervasive, racially-hostile school environment” including racial slurs and other incidents. She complained to school administrators and Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson, but her concerns were ignored and downplayed, the lawsuit states.
“(Qualls) alleges that Hawkins County Board of Education officials knowingly tolerated, condoned, and were deliberately indifferent to the pattern of racial harassment suffered by (Qualls’ son), thereby depriving him of equal access to educational opportunity and resulting in severe emotional injury,” the lawsuit said.
Hixson denied all allegations in the lawsuit and said that the school district would prove its innocence.
“We vehemently deny that our school system tolerates racial discrimination or harassment of any kind,” Hixson said. “When such allegations are brought to our attention regarding student conduct, we take steps to investigate the same and to discipline those found responsible. Hawkins County Schools and the many educators who work within our school system strive to create an environment where all students — regardless of their race — feel safe and welcome.”
