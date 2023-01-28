NEWS 1 PHOTO

A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at Joanne Aguilar, 66, a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat, before she fell and broke a leg on Aug. 22, 2021, leading to her death from an infection five months later.

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

SANTA ANA, California — A lawsuit claims that Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death from an infection five months later.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in November by the family of Joanne Aguilar, 66, of Ventura, against the Walt Disney Company, its theme park division and Disneyland, the Southern California News Group reported this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.