Housing affordability and supply are putting the clamps on many potential homebuyers who are simply being priced out of the market.
For one local woman, the dream of homeownership will soon be realized, but she had to roll up her sleeves first.
Alexis Abston has a lot of responsibilities for someone her age. Although she is only 22 years old, she is the primary care provider for her mother, Christina Abston, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. She balances those responsibilities with her full-time job at Wilson Bank & Trust as a customer service representative.
“It can be difficult,” Abston said. “You only get one mom in this world though. I would do anything for her.”
Abston’s grandmother currently lives next door to her at the Meadows of Lebanon complex on Tennessee Boulevard.
“It is very hard to find an apartment that accommodates a wheelchair and that is also affordable,” Abston said. “My mother has been in a wheelchair for 21 years. Currently, we pay rent with no potential for ownership.”
Compounding matters, Abston was recently informed that her rent would go up next year.
“With the median house price at $457,000, a 14% increase from a year ago, many working Middle Tennesseans are simply priced out of the housing market,” said Jeff Bennett, the director of divisions for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. “Rents are at a historic high as well, which coupled with rising inflation, makes it stressful for many local families.”
Fortunately, in Abston’s case, her bank manager is on the Habitat for Humanity board, and informed her about the possibility of getting a home through the organization. It was something that Abston herself had ever really pursued.
“My mom and I had thought about doing it a couple years ago, but I was still in school,” Abston said. “It was so much to do back then. This time, I said why not. We are a little bit more stable.”
That stability was relative. Abston was forking over much of her income in rent and not getting closer to her goal of home ownership. When she found out she would be a recipient of a new home through the Habitat program, she was thrilled.
“I felt blessed,” Abston said. “I felt like I am finally getting somewhere in life, where I am doing something right. I am amazed. I want to appreciate my sponsors, and the House that Love Built for accepting me. I’m just so grateful.”
The House that Love Built is an anonymous sponsor that to date has helped three families in Wilson County move into their own homes.
For the Abstons, that move-in date could come as early as November of this year. The prospect of having their own home in time for the holidays has been overwhelming.
“To be able to be in our house with family and celebrate the holiday together is going to be great,” Abston said.
Recipients of Habitat for Humanity homes take homeowner education classes as well as working on the build site with their sponsors. The Abstons build site on Green Street in Lebanon began last weekend. It was the first time that Abston had ever done anything like that.
“I have never built a house or used tools, so it was fun to get to use them and more importantly figure out how to use them, so that I can fix something in my house if I ever need to,” Abston said. “The people that came out and helped, I really appreciate, because I couldn’t do it by myself.”
By participating in the build, Abston thinks that the completed project will be more meaningful.
“You just take pride in it,” Abston said. “It helps drive you to succeed in life. The classes help you learn how you can do more.
“You also want to give back to the community, because they gave you help.”
Abston will get that chance this weekend when she helps with a home build for another Habitat for Humanity recipient, Ashley Baez.
Like Abston, Baez indicated that building her Habitat home makes her feel empowered to care for her family.
The mother of three children indicated that rent has increasingly become more and more of a financial hardship for here family, making fixed monthly housing costs seem like a distant dream.
Baez currently pays more than 30% of her income on housing. Not only is this unaffordable, it’s made worse by the fact that Baez is constantly relocating her family into different homes in an endlessly futile search for housing affordability.
“We have bounced around a lot in search of affordability,” Baez said. “Homeownership means independence and stability … and a backyard.”
Baez’s build is sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
“Wilson Bank & Trust is providing the entire sponsorship and volunteers for the full eight build days,” said Veronica Anderson, the community relations manager for Wilson Habitat for Humanity. “I am very grateful to have the commitment of the bank’s senior leadership and the employees’ support to provide the life-changing opportunity to (Baez) and her family to own a home of their own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.