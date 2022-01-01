Friends, family members and colleagues packed the courtroom at the Wilson County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, not for a case, but to watch Deputy District Attorney General Jimmy Lea be sworn in as the county’s newest division judge.
Lea was selected by the Wilson County Commission on Oct. 18 to fulfill the unexpired term of long-time judge, Haywood Barry, who officially retired on New Year’s Eve.
“Our county commission got it right in this instance for sure,” said Judge Brody Kane as he spoke of Lea’s qualifications Wednesday. “Most people don’t have experience with the judicial system. They take what little they know about it, go to their family and friends and extrapolate their experience to the whole system in its entirety.
“When Jimmy (Lea) has had cases here, (defendants) may leave through the back door or the jail door. They may not be happy with what he does. They may be thrilled by it, but I am sure they will know why he did what he did and why he said what he said.”
After being sworn in, Lea expressed appreciation to the county commissioners for thinking that he is up to the task.
“I will do my best to live up to their confidence,” Lea said. “I have to thank (Barry) for how well and kind he has been counseling me these last few weeks.”
Lea is a native of Wilson County, where he lives with his wife, Maggie, and son, Spencer. He attended Lebanon High School and played baseball at the University of Georgia before completing his studies at Middle Tennessee State University, where he graduated with a degree in biology and psychology.
After college, Lea worked for the Tennessee Department of Health while earning a law degree from the Nashville School of Law, where he graduated with honors in 2002.
His first opportunity to practice law came with Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law in Lebanon, handling litigation that involved business and corporate matters, creditor rights, real estate and probate.
In 2007, he took his job as an assistant district attorney general in the 15th Judicial District, under District Attorney General Tom P. Thompson, Jr.
Since that time, he has prosecuted cases that included first-degree murders, violent crimes and white-collar crimes. He’s represented Tennessee in civil court matters involving the regulation of bonding companies, as well as public nuisance and handgun permit cases.
In 2019, he received the Judge J.O. Bond Achievement Award for his involvement in the district’s felony drug court, a role Lea said that he holds a special interest in. In 2020, Lea was named Deputy District Attorney General and remained in that position until his appointment to the bench.
Lea is an active member of his church, First United Methodist Church, the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the 15th Judicial District Bar Association.
