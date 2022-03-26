With the primary season on the horizon, Wilson County’s lead election official is poised to deliver remarks on Monday about what to expect and how to prepare for the upcoming year.
“We will be talking about the 2022 elections, redistricting, and the processes we go through to make sure everyone gets the correct ballot,” said Tammy Smith, the Wilson County administrator of elections.
The event is being hosted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s government relations division and will take place at Cumberland University’s Alumni Hall, located at 408 South Maple Street in Lebanon.
It begins at 5:30 p.m., with Smith’s remarks slated for a 6 p.m. commencement.
In a call on Thursday, Smith was quick to clear up that it would not be a candidate forum but rather a seminar to discuss issues and topics surrounding the election process.
“I will not discuss candidates,’’ Smith said. “Our office is here to conduct the election, to facilitate it and make sure they get on the ballot and that we run a good election.”
Smith indicated that she felt it would be best to open up the floor to questions and gauge what the attendees are really interested in as it pertains to the election process.
“We go through a lot of preparation to get ready for an election,” Smith said. “I hope that we make it look easy, when it comes around, but there are a lot of hours that we put in to make sure everything is correct, to make sure everyone gets the correct ballot and everything is working properly and that everything is secure and that every vote cast is protected.”
There are a lot of moving pieces to the electoral process, which is why Smith said that one topic that she will be discussing, which is security, is so important.
“I will be discussing what we do to protect the integrity of every vote cast in Wilson County, from input sections and passwords, to multi-factor authentication and VPN (virtual private networks) tunnels,” Smith said. “We have a lot of security in place.
“Physical security is also very important when you are considering voting equipment to make sure that someone can’t get into something that might tamper with an election.”
Smith is part of the executive committee of election infrastructure with the Department of Homeland Security. She recently visited Washington for a conference in which cyber security was one of the main topics.
“You want to make sure you have multiple layers,” Smith said. “You don’t want anyone knocking on your door to be able to get in easily. You don’t want them to get in at all, but if you give them a lot of layers, they are more likely to give up.”
The primary round of elections starts on May 3.
