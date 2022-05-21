Among those turning their tassels at the Barry Tatum Academy Adult High School/Virtual Learning Academy graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening were two people who got their diplomas for reasons larger than themselves ... their families.
Lequita Ann Eddington was actually not the only person in her family that graduated on Tuesday. Her son and daughter, Kevin and Julie, graduated as well. So did her older brother, Lloyd Selvy.
Eddington indicated that getting her diploma was as much for herself as for her children. That they all graduated together was fitting, given how their journey unfolded.
When her 18-year-old son needed a few extra credits to complete his degree, Eddington enrolled him in virtual learning.
“When I put Kevin back into that program, I asked if I could do it,” Eddington said.
That’s when it occurred to her that if she was going to insist that her son complete his high-school degree, she should heed her own advice.
“What better example to stay on them than to show them I could do it too,” Eddington said.
Her daughter, 21-year-old Julie, intended to go through the learning center around the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it kind of put a halt on everything.
Prevailing circumstances putting up roadblocks was something that Eddington knew all too well.
“I have tried doing my GED (general education diploma) several times, and work always got in the way,” Eddington said.
For Eddington, the rigors of 80-plus-hour work weeks didn’t leave much time for school.
The timing proved right this time around, and the ability to work her own schedule through the virtual learning program allowed Eddington to take advantage of an extended sick leave.
“I was done within two weeks,” Eddington said. “I did it morning, noon and night. I was out of work on sick leave and didn’t want to go back to work and have to be doing it then.”
Eddington was prepared to put in the time, but some challenges still surfaced.
“Not being in school for so long, it made it tough to get through,” Eddington said.
For Eddington, getting through wasn’t enough.
“I didn’t want to just pass,” Eddington said. “I wanted to do well.”
Eddington had been a good student in high school, with a strong grade-point average. However, she ran into issues with attendance requirements to officially receive a diploma. She took two jobs instead and set out on her life’s course.
Now, at the age of 36, Eddington can say that she has done it. She received her high-school diploma and got to celebrate the day alongside her son, daughter and brother.
Experience is the best teacher
Mark Webster was the only member of his family who graduated on Tuesday, but according to the 54-year-old fence contractor from Smith County, his family was the reason that he was walking.
When he stopped high school after completing the 11th grade, he didn’t have the same family he does today. Webster said that he went to work and got married ... life happened.
“It had occurred to me that I could go back to school,” Webster said. “People had asked me before about it. I had never pursued it. My kids were younger. When you are providing for a family, there’s not a lot of time for extras.”
Now, Webster has five grandchildren. The oldest is 14 years old, and the youngest, a set of twins, are 9 years old.
Although he didn’t finish the first time, Webster still knew the value an education can have on one’s life, professionally and personally. He stresses that importance to his grandchildren, and at one pointed, he started thinking.
“I’m old school,” Webster said. “How can I tell my grandkids the importance of an education if I hadn’t done it myself?”
Webster’s daughter, Larissa Thompson, works at the adult learning center. So, signing up was the easy part. The real test came with finding a way to find the time to complete the course work.
Webster owns Webster Fencing and More. The job takes a significant time commitment each day.
“I get up at 5 o’clock every morning,” Webster said. “It’s according to how the day goes, but it can be anywhere from 8-10-hour work days.”
Therefore, having to crack a textbook, even virtually, was a challenge after a long day, but he knew he had to do it.
“A man can do anything he wants,” Webster said.
That perseverance paid off.
At the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Webster said that he couldn’t help but notice something.
“I’m one of the oldest guys here,” Webster said, before acknowledging that he didn’t see it as a setback at all. “Experience is the best teacher in the world.”
