The Wilson County Civic League summer basketball camp has been going on long enough that former students are now helping lead the program.
On Thursday, Omar Watkins was manning the scoreboard during a scrimmage in the Carlos Bruce Gymnasium at the Wilson County Civic League.
“I see the kids doing things that I remember doing back then,” Watkins said. “The drills, the scrimmages and being able to meet new people is a cool experience. To be able to see it from my point of view now, compared to how it was back then, it’s just a great experience.”
According to the camp’s organizer, Reggie Hatcher, returning teens are a staple of the summer program.
“We have some first-timers, but we also have some sixth-timers,” Hatcher said.
While the camp is dedicated to basketball, Hatcher said that the lessons transfer just as well off the court.
“The main thing that we have, we try to make sure that everybody leaves here with something fundamentally that they can take to other places,” Hatcher said. “We have fun, but it is all about learning too … we can give them all something they can use later on, whether they want to pursue basketball or anything in life. That is how the camp is designed.”
Hatcher admits that the camp would not be possible without the help of the staff made up of volunteers from the community.
“Every one of my staff now played high-school or college basketball,” Hatcher said. “They know what it takes, as far as having what it takes to play basketball, but you have to have a lot of discipline too.”
That discipline takes on many forms.
“Every session, we have a little time where we discuss the importance of keeping your grades up and behaving in class, things that really go beyond basketball,” Hatcher said. “They can be ok basketball players when they leave, but we try to make them good citizens too.”
Hatcher hopes that the basketball camp can give them something to look forward to, especially for the teens who don’t have travel plans during the summer.
“For a lot of kids, this is their summer vacation,” Hatcher said. “I work for Wilson County Schools. As I am walking the halls, students ask me, are we going to have that again? They look forward to it.”
One former camper turned volunteer coach, LaStacia Andrews, will attest to that. Andrews has been helping out at the camp for eight years.
“We have a kid helping now, who was 10 when we started,” Andrews said. “He’s 18 now. He’s been a part of the program the whole time, and now coming back to help. That is what we like to see.”
Andrews smiled while talking about the change she sees in the campers.
“The biggest change is confidence,” Andrews said. “To see them progress, especially because we have kids who have played basketball before as well as kids who have never played basketball before, to see them mix together and see their confidence build as the kids learn what they’re doing is the main thing that drives me.”
A fellow instructor of Andrews’, Eddie Thompson, indicated that the camp’s most gratifying element was “watching the children matriculate.”
Thompson’s granddaughter was in the program before joining a travel team. Basketball brought Thompson to Lebanon in 1981, when he played for the Cumberland University basketball team. He’s hoping to transfer some of those lessons and skills to the kids.
“I try to teach them discipline, more than anything, to make sure that you always address your coach as coach, and the referee as Mr. ref,” Thompson said. “Not that no child should be on a first-name basis with the coach, but it’s just more of a discipline thing.”
Of course, the fundamentals do still come into play.
“I teach them how to box out, how to line up for a free throw properly, and how to rebound without fouling,” Thompson said.
