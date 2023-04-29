Victory can mean a lot of things to different people.
For the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, victory this summer will mean “Vigilance In Connecting To Our Responsible Youth.”
From June 5-7, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s Camp Victory will teach middle-school students classes on bullying, online safety, along with drug and alcohol awareness. Applications for the camp are open until May 17.
“The goal of the camp is to help our young people manage potential problems that they’re faced with on a daily basis, both in and out of school,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “We want to offer team-building skills and (teach) confidence, so that when they’re involved in (a bullying) situation, they’re confident enough to stand up for themselves and to report it.”
Gladeville Middle School school resource officer (SRO) Joe Bowen has been an instructor with the program since it started in 2016.
“I would talk to them about the dangers of alcohol and tobacco,” Bowen said. “Kids these days don’t know the toll (drugs and alcohol) can take on their health. All they see is other kids talking about it. They see other kids doing this, and they want to be cool. No one explains to them how harmful it is or how it hurts your body.”
Near the end of the class, Bowen pulls out a pair of DUI goggles for his students to try. The goggles mimic the way that being under the influence of drugs and alcohol affect vision.
“I would make them put the goggles on and try to walk a straight line,” bowen said. “We’d do something that we would do when we pulled somebody over and did a sobriety test. We’d make them hold their foot up or throw a football towards me. I think them seeing how off they feel after being under the influence makes them realize what can happen.”
As an SRO, Bowen has been able to see that drugs and alcohol affect middle-school students, as well as high-school students.
“There is a problem with kids having vapes or talking about drugs and alcohol,” Bowen said. “At this age, a lot of kids will be left at home alone. Kids stay at home, and sometimes, parents have alcohol in the house, and they’ll think that their parents will never know it’s gone. At this age, I think it’s very critical that they understand what this stuff does to you.”
Like Bowen, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Charles Mothershed has been involved in the Camp Victory program since day one.
“One of our big things is that we say a lot is if you see something, say something,” Mothershed said. “We’re trying to teach these kids that are going through middle school and into their first year of high school how to deal with bullying issues and online bullying. We also give them a look at what we do and try to give them a positive experience with law enforcement.”
For three days, the students of Camp Victory will take classes that will teach them about bullying the justice system.
“They get to tour the jail, and this year, it’ll be the new jail,” Mothershed said. “They also go to the court system, where Judge (Barry) Tatum and Magistrate (David) Kennedy make time in their days to talk with them about how it works.”
In addition to learning about the justice system, the students will also learn about how the sheriff’s department operates.
“They get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in the sheriff’s department, not only just in the juvenile division but in all the divisions as well,” Mothershed said. “I also usually take them on a tour of the dispatch area, talk about what dispatch does and how they operate.”
For instructors like Mothershed and Bowen, the best part about the program is the students.
“I think they get a lot out of it as far as the the team-building skills and being able to talk to people and knowing when to identify a problem and report it,” Mothershed said. “It’s always fun to watch them come from not knowing anything about what we do to knowing a whole lot. I enjoy the interactions with the kids more than anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.