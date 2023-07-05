GALLATIN — The Lebanon Youth Baseball 8-and-under all-stars qualified for the state tournament after sweeping a best-of-three series with Gallatin in the finals of last week’s district tournament, which was played at Municipal Park.

Lebanon opened play with a 12-2 victory over Smith County on June 19, followed by an 8-7 win over Lafayette on June 22, a 12-5 victory over Hartsville on June 23 and a 10-7 win over Gallatin on June 24.

