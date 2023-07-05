GALLATIN — The Lebanon Youth Baseball 8-and-under all-stars qualified for the state tournament after sweeping a best-of-three series with Gallatin in the finals of last week’s district tournament, which was played at Municipal Park.
Lebanon opened play with a 12-2 victory over Smith County on June 19, followed by an 8-7 win over Lafayette on June 22, a 12-5 victory over Hartsville on June 23 and a 10-7 win over Gallatin on June 24.
Then, Lebanon faced Gallatin in a best-of-three series for the title, capturing a 14-13 victory on June 26 and a 14-8 win on June 27.
The team consists of Wes Boggs, Cash Ford, Braxton Hale, Malaki Hancock, Holland Haskins, Wyatt Johnson, Nolan Kemp, Wilson Landers, Brooks Trice, Michael Smartt, Atlas Williams and Hank Wilson.
Mark Hancock is the head coach, and he is assisted by Brent Ford, Cody Haskins and Josh Williams.
Hancock and Haskins — who are coaching their sons — were a part of a Lebanon 11-12-year-old all-star squad that finished as the state finalist in 2000.
The state tournament will be held in Newport, beginning on Friday.
