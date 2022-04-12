On Monday, Lebanon announced the person who would be taking over at the city’s fire department.
Lebanon Fire Department’s assistant chief, Jason Baird, will formally take over for outgoing chief Chris Dowell on May 11.
Dowell is officially retiring next month.
Baird has served on the Lebanon Fire Department for almost 34 years. He actually started his career in Lebanon, where he has since worked as a firefighter and an engineer.
He has risen through the ranks from lieutenant, to captain, to his current position as assistant chief, and now prepares to take one more step up the administrative ladder.
“Assistant chief Jason Baird is the right choice to lead the LFD,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Working alongside Chief Dowell and having served in the department over three decades, I believe the LFD will be in good hands under Jason Baird’s leadership.”
Baird said that the appointment to chief is the culmination of a long career and something that he has long aspired to be.
“I have always dreamed of becoming Lebanon fire chief, and I appreciate the confidence mayor Bell has in me,” Baird said. “I look forward to working with mayor Bell and the Lebanon City Council as we serve the residents of Lebanon together.”
Baird and Dowell can actually trace their careers back to training school together.
“I have tremendous respect for him,” Baird said. “I have watched him lead this fire department through substantial growth, all while maintaining a love for the men and women of the LFD.”
