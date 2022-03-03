The Lebanon City Council voted to annex 32 acres of land to make way for a subdivision near Jones Brummett Elementary School on Tuesday evening.
The move had stirred objections from neighboring communities like Coles Ferry Village but after a series of meetings and communications with neighbors and the developer, the council felt it had reached a valid compromise.
The new development will be called Hancock Lane Crossing, and the property being annexed looks like a donut hole in a map of Lebanon. At the Lebanon Planning Commission meeting, where the move was recommended to the city, Lebanon Planning Commissioner Chad Williams mentioned one benefit of the annexation is that it fills in that hole and prevents confusing overlap for first responders and other public service personnel.
The acreage is currently part of Wilson County’s 19th district, but it will become part of Lebanon Ward One.
At the meeting on Tuesday, the representative of that ward, Lebanon City Councilor Joey Carmack, said, “It has been good talking with everyone from Coles Ferry Village. I know it has been a long process, but I feel like we have finally come to a compromise we all can agree on that will be best for subdivision.”
The compromise that Carmack was referring to was the amendment to the zoning ordinance that the lot sizes have a minimum of 12,000 square feet.
Carmack also commended the developer, Mark Vastola, saying that he “had to change this plan, I don’t how many times.”
In January, shortly after the proposal went before the Lebanon Planning Commission, Carmack cast support for the annex but indicated that he wanted to see feedback from the community to be considered.
“While I support the annex, residents have expressed to me that they wanted larger lot sizes,” said Carmack. “I agree. If you look at Coles Ferry Village, the average lot size is about 12,000 square feet (RS12). I would like the new development to match that square footage.”
An acre comprises 43,560 square feet, so 3.7 homes per acre represents the approximate size of lots in the RS12 zoning parameters. RS12 is the zoning designation for the land on Hartmann Drive, just north of the proposed development.
On the proposed subdivision’s 32 acres, 121 homes would match that density of 3.7 homes per acre.
Several of the objections from neighbors included concerns about increased traffic and road safety. Neighbors also brought up the impact on home values if inconsistent lot sizes led to higher population density.
One Hancock Lane resident, Brian Jackson, spoke to the city council when the issues of lot sizes first emerged during the planning commission meeting in January.
“We don’t expect everyone to have a large yard anymore, but this jump is too much,” Jackson said. “All we are asking for is less density to match the area. This is the kind of density that doesn’t belong here.”
On Tuesday, Jackson told city councilors that he really appreciated the level of responsiveness he’d received from them and others on the project.
“Under the circumstances, it’s good and works out well for our neighborhood,” Jackson said. “You guys are making a lot of progress combatting the over building, and we hope to see that continue.”
The annexation also means an adoption of a plan of services agreement to get police and fire protection, water hook-up, street lights, and other amenities that come with being in Lebanon.
