The city of Lebanon moved forward with plans for annexation of property on Central Pike to make way for industrial warehouse development on Tuesday evening during its regular-scheduled meeting. Several neighbors in the area spoke out in opposition to the project and said they felt blindsided by the deal.
The measures that passed concerned annexation of approximately 90 acres in the 15000 block of Central Pike. When it went before the Lebanon Planning Commission during its January meeting, the project was forwarded to the city council with a negative recommendation.
On Tuesday, Thurman Mullins was among the nearby Central Pike residents who objected to the development. He indicated that he was given an impression by the city council that due to the negative recommendation, the deal was all but sunk. When it passed first reading earlier this month, Mullins said that he was surprised.
Several of the neighbors’ concerns were related to noise pollution and drainage problems, but traffic safety rose to the top. Mullins mentioned that he has personally come upon numerous fatal accidents on the stretch of Central Pike near his home, including one neighbor who was killed while getting their mail.
The homeowners in the area are part of Wilson County. After the annexation, they will become part of Lebanon. One homeowner, Donna Stanton, described it as a land grab.
“We never received any sort of a notice that that area was put into part of the (Lebanon Future Land Use Plan),” Stanton said. “We found that out when we got a letter from this developer on the project (at the end of October). That’s when we found out that our properties were put into that. It’s kind of like giving the right-of-way of our property to the city.”
Not every neighbor in the area who spoke up was speaking out about the project.
“I am here to speak in favor of the project,” Mark Lineberry said. “It’s become a major thoroughfare for trucks, industries, and unfortunately, it’s not a residential district any more. We are seeing the growth pains of that. Thank you for trying to manage that as best you can, but it’s part of that growth. (We need) the infrastructure to be improved. I’m trying to develop my property for commercial use, but without the infrastructure in place, I can’t seek opportunities. So, other than warehouses, at this point, what is that land conducive for?”
Caleb Thorne, vice president of Ragan Smith Associates, the engineering firm developing the project, told the city council on Tuesday that the development was simply matching what was already there, which was laid out 18 months ago in the city’s future land use plan.
In an effort to make the project more appealing to Lebanon, as a concession, the developer offered to give four acres of the property to the city. With that land, Lebanon Ward 4 City Councilor Chris Crowell envisions the possibility of expanding the city’s footprint in the area.
“It’s important because of the location of that property,” Crowell said. “It’s near (Interstate) 840 and (Highway) 109 on Central Pike. That’s a strategic location for the city of Lebanon now. My thought is that city services could be initiated from that particular location, like police, fire and other city services. That is a point in the southwest part of the city where we don’t have a presence. It’s valuable to the city as we continue to grow.”
One nearby neighbor to the project, Haskell Evans, said that the added services all sound good unless “it’s in your backyard,” before asking why the city even had a planning commission if it wasn’t going to heed its recommendations.
Crowell, who also sits on the planning commission, indicated that perceived benefits from projects can evolve over time and that what was once the case may not be so anymore.
“I try to make my votes (on the Lebanon Planning Commission and the Lebanon City Council) independent,” Crowell said. “Since I sit on the planning commission, I vote based on the information I have at that time.”
The lone dissenting vote for the annexation came from Lebanon Ward 6 City Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman. She warned against rushing the development prematurely, even if it sounds good.
“I see the value,” Brinkman said. “I applaud the developers for trying to think creatively toward this. However, I struggle with this, because there has been no methodical process for determining if this is a good location for city services. This just came to our attention today, and we are going to just say, yes?”
Weighing the benefit to the city’s long-term goals as well as quality of life concerns are two of the metrics Brinkman said that she employs when voting. Until she could see those benefits clearly demonstrated, she indicated she was not ready to vote for it.
