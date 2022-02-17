The Lebanon City Council approved a resolution to accept a bid for an economic and community development study during a regularly-scheduled meeting held on Tuesday at Lebanon City Hall.
It ultimately received council approval but not before one councilor sought to clear the air on the study’s scope.
“This is information that I already thought we would know,” councilor Camille Burdine said at the meeting. “Have we already had a study done like this? It seems very similar to the comprehensive plan.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston indicated that this study would contrast with a comprehensive study in specificity.
“It’s just focusing on economic development,” Haston said. “With the strategic plan, we are looking at the industries we should be targeting and recruiting. (We’re asking) what is matching our labor workforce? That means looking at how many people live here and are driving outside of the community for work, and how many are driving into the community for work. (We want to) figure out what those industries are, so we can further recruit cluster industries.”
Through asset development, Haston hopes that her department can continue to build on the city’s brand recognition and identity. Then, through financing and incentives, the city would create an action plan to implement new strategies.
Even if Lebanon had collected similar information in the past, councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman cautioned to take those data points with a grain of salt.
“I think right now is key timing,” Brinkman said. “The market landscape has been (upended by COVID-19). What retailers are looking for now has likely changed. I would question anything we had from two years ago. Fundamentally, everything has changed, so it might be a good opportunity to revisit things.”
Disparity between the two bids for the projects also raised a red flag for Burdine.
Haston sought to clear the air on the discrepancy.
“One of the bidders has done extensive work with the city in the past,” Haston said. “(That’s why) we are receiving it at a discounted rate.”
The firm that Haston was referring to is Randall Gross Development Economics. The bid for the project was $24,960. The other bid was from Thomas P. Miller & Associates for $120,000.
