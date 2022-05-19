Following an amendment to Lebanon’s zoning atlas, a new commercial neighborhood development can move forward at the intersection of Leeville Pike and South Hartmann Drive.
The tract is slightly larger than 12 acres and sits on the northwest corner of the intersection. Currently, the northeast and southeast corners of the intersection are zoned for commercial use, with the southwest corner remaining in a residential zoning.
During the Lebanon City Council’s May 3 meeting, city councilor Chris Crowell motioned to defer the decision to finalize the change.
On Tuesday, Crowell indicated that the city was able to hold a public meeting on the development since that time.
“We had a follow-up, public meeting on the development,” Crowell said. “(The property is) sort of in the Hartmann Gateway Overlay area. I think that has been helpful in terms of adding some quality to the way the project will be designed.”
The Hartmann Gateway Overlay was a planning design for that area of Lebanon that the city council, in collaboration with the planning department, created to control the types of permitted developments.
“Part of the challenge was in dealing with the intersection of homeowners and people who live next door to (the development),” Crowell said. “I asked for a follow-up meeting on that. Several folks showed up, and we talked through issues. So, I appreciate everyone being involved. The feedback I heard subsequent of that meeting has been positive.”
In February, the development received a unanimous positive recommendation from the Lebanon Regional Planning Commission.
Cairo Bend Road traffic signal
Due to increased traffic volume exiting Cairo Bend Road on to Highway 70, a traffic signal is being installed at the intersection.
During the meeting, Lebanon city councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman provided a spotlight on the progress of the project.
“The polls are going up this week,” Brinkman said. “They will be bagged for a few weeks until the railroad completes their work on Cairo Bend. Once that is ready to go, we will start to flash the signal for a week before it is fully activated. Additionally, they will be working on the road widening and the railroad there at Cairo Bend on June 4 and 5.”
Brinkman indicated that the Preserve at Bell Point development “triggered the need” for the new signal.
A recreation park has been in the works for a couples of years at that intersection. Brinkman mentioned that as well.
“I’ve got a quick update on the park at Cairo Bend (Road),” Brinkman said. “It is pretty much developed, with the exception that we are waiting for some sewer improvements that are delaying the park’s opening. As soon as we get a grand opening day in mind, we will let the public know, but we don’t want to open up the park if the restrooms are not available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.