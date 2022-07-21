During its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, the Lebanon City Council approved multiple measures impacting motorists and pedestrians.

An ordinance to approve a traffic-signal agreement with Krishna Patel for a contribution towards traffic-signal improvements at the South Hartmann Drive and Franklin Road intersection was approved.

