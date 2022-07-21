During its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, the Lebanon City Council approved multiple measures impacting motorists and pedestrians.
An ordinance to approve a traffic-signal agreement with Krishna Patel for a contribution towards traffic-signal improvements at the South Hartmann Drive and Franklin Road intersection was approved.
According to Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana, the entire project is expected to cost $550,000. The agreement with Patel is for $21,368, representing 3.89% of the total expected cost of the project.
“It will be different projects that are contributing to that,” Santana said. “They will have agreements that come through just like this one.”
Santana mentioned that a project could be anything from a subdivision to a strip mall to a gas station. The city will include any development along that corridor that would increase traffic in that.
The city determined that those improvements were necessary as traffic volume increased in that area. Santana mentioned that the determining factor in the decision is how long it takes motorists on average to enter the roadway.
Patel is developing a mixed-use project at 1680 and 1630 Franklin Road that Santana indicated would be a hotel.
Lebanon will coordinate with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for approval of traffic-signal installation on the roadway network. The city will manage the traffic-signal design and construction of the traffic signal.
The city council also agreed to accept a contribution from Limestone Trail Apartments for constructing a future traffic signal at Hartmann Drive and Alhambra Drive. In this case, the developer will contribute $65,000 toward the project, which is estimated to cost approximately $325,000. That amount represents 20% of the total cost.
The Lebanon City Council also agreed to apply for a multimodal grant to fund a sidewalk project along Highway 231 from approximately Jennings Avenue to the Walmart-signalized intersection.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s multimodal grant program makes up to $1.25 million available for projects of that nature. A 10% local match of up to $125,000 is required.
