IMPROVEMENTS PHOTO

A new intelligent traffic system is being implemented to alleviate congestion for motorists in Lebanon.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

Depending on the time of day, getting from one side of Lebanon to the other can be a headache.

However, a new traffic signal control system is officially underway to address traffic congestion and improve movement through the city.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.