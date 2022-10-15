Depending on the time of day, getting from one side of Lebanon to the other can be a headache.
However, a new traffic signal control system is officially underway to address traffic congestion and improve movement through the city.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Depending on the time of day, getting from one side of Lebanon to the other can be a headache.
However, a new traffic signal control system is officially underway to address traffic congestion and improve movement through the city.
According to Lebanon Traffic and Transportation Engineer Kristin Rice, phase 1 of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) improvements has begun.
Rice indicated that a federal grant made the project possible. The congestion mitigation and air quality (CMAQ) grant provides funding for the improvements at an 80/20% split, with matching city funds. Since the project’s total cost is expected to be $3.2 million, the city will be responsible for $640,000.
“The limits of phase 1 are West Main Street from West Baddour Parkway to the square and US-231 South from the square to Maddox Simpson Parkway and South Hartmann Drive,” Rice said.
The ITS elements will allow for traffic management capabilities on those stretches of road. The project also features the installation of fiber interconnection between signals, signal controller upgrades, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at critical intersections, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) pedestrian signal upgrades.
It is monitored through a remote signal network system and a traffic management center located in the city’s public works department.
“The construction of the phase 1 project will provide long-awaited and much-needed improvements to our traffic signal network on two of the city’s main corridors,” Rice said. “The signal technologies that are being installed with the project are state-of-the-art and will allow us to better manage and maintain our traffic signal system.”
Once completed, this project should reduce congestion and improve air quality on those thoroughfares as vehicles traverse the space more quickly.
Rice indicated that the technology and equipment upgrades would permit the city to manage traffic flow along the two corridors, because city staff will be able to remotely access traffic signals from the traffic management center, which should reduce response time and expedite maintenance activities.
“The project completion date is on or before July 31, 2023,” Rice said. “We are currently on schedule. Materials and equipment have been ordered, but it will probably be after the first of the year before crews start working on-site.”
Rice is managing the design and construction of the project.
“I will continue to be involved with the daily signal operations once the project is complete,” Rice said. “The city also hired a new traffic operations supervisor last year to manage our traffic-signal system in addition to the two signal technicians we already had on staff.”
Rice indicated that no additional staff hires are planned.
As for the ADA upgrades, Rice said that the project includes crosswalks, pedestrian signal heads, pedestrian pushbuttons, and curb ramps at several of the intersections along those corridors.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.