HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s boys shut out host Merrol Hyde, 27-0, while the girls prevailed, 25-2, in high school bowling Tuesday at Hendersonville Strike & Spare.
Caleb Gregory rolled high games of 210, 236 and 203 for the Blue Devils while Braxton Crook collected a 211, 195 and 177; Jackson McRae 208 and 182, Westin Manning 180 and Ryan Norvil 175 as Lebanon improved to 5-0.
Addisen Johnson led the Lady Devils with high games of 167 and 160 while Alyssa Weiser scored 165 and 148, Emma Allison 149 and Hannah Escue 142 as Lebanon moved to 3-0.
