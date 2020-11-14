SMYRNA — Lebanon’s boys bowled down host Wilson Central, 24-3, while the Lady Devils also remained perfect for the season with an 18-9 victory Thursday at Smyrna Bowling Center.
Caleb Gregory rolled games of 235, 233 and 210 for the Blue Devils while Ruan Norvil notched scores of 204, 189 and 212, Braxton Crook 215 and 194, Jackson McRae 191 and 209 and Joshua Cantrell 185 as Lebanon, having already secured home lane advantage in the District 12 tournament, improved to 12-0.
Alyssa Weiser led the Lady Devils with scores of 154 and 199 while Hannah Escue posted scores of 140 and 171, Emma Allison 140 and Kaitlyn Szkwarok 140 as Lebanon improved to 7-0.
Unbeaten Blue Devils roll to 11th winLebanon’s unbeaten boys rolled past visiting Gallatin, 24-3, Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
Caleb Gregory led the Blue Devils with scores of 172, 219 and 2122 while Braxton Crook collected games of 182 and 214, Joshua Cantrell 169 and 182 and Jackson McRae 175 and 185 as Lebanon improved to 11-0.
