Lebanon’s girls bowled over visiting Hendersonville while the boys cruised 25-2 last Thursday at Pro Bowl West.
Kaitlyn Rodgers scored 174, Emma Allison 152 and Alyssa Weiser 151 for the Lady Devils, who improved to 6-0.
Caleb Gregory led the Blue Devils with games of 233, 183 and 206 while Ryan Norvil notched totals of 186, 205 and 225; Joshua Cantrell 211, Jackson McRae 200 and 189, Braxton Cook 179 and Westin Manning 177 as Lebanon improved to 9-0.
