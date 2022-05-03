Rev. Andrew Eastes has been named the pastor of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center in Lebanon.
“I invited Brother Drew Eastes to bring the morning message at Lebanon Church of God Worship and Ministry Center 16 years ago,” retiring pastor Bishop Gordon Lee said. “Today, it gives me a great deal of pleasure to pass the torch to a young man who I have great respect for. I welcome Pastor Eastes and his wife Stepheny, and their sweet baby girl, Allison.
“My plans are to work through the transition and lend support in every way I can. The church family has been extremely good to me and I am sure will lend the same care to our new pastor and his family.”
Eastes spent 14 years as a full-time evangelist, preaching more than 3,000 times in a wide range of cultural and denominational contexts. Most recently, he spent two years as the executive pastor at North Sparta Church of God in Sparta.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in theology from Lee University and a master of divinity from Duke University.
He is currently completing a doctor of theology degree at Duke, where he is specializing in preaching and worship.
His wife, Stepheny, is a licensed Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) educator and an experienced children’s minister. She is also a graduate of Lee University.
“We are honored and excited to lead this great congregation,” Eastes — who will be residing in Lebanon — said. “We also aim to love and serve this community to the best of our ability.”
Lee retired after 43 years as full-time pastor.
He was honored on April 24.
Lee also served as the district overseer, assisting other churches, and has served on the Church of God’s state council, state youth board, credentialing, and internship programs to train and assist new ministers.
Lee and his late wife, Myrtie, came to Lebanon to pastor the church in 1979, which was then located on Forrest Avenue before moving to 1007 Hartsville Pike in 2001.
After an extended illness, Myrtie Lee went to heaven in 2004.
Gordon Lee then married Colleen, who also went to heaven in 2018.
Gordon was called into ministry shortly after he gave his heart to the Lord at age 21.
He preached his first sermon at the Church of God in Crab Orchard.
Prior to coming to Lebanon, he pastored at the Church of God in Manchester, Selmer, White Oak, and Decherd.
Lee has been in ministry in the Church of God for 58 years.
Lee’s ministry has been as the full-time, pulpit preacher, in addition to many other roles, including: daily visits and ministering to those who are sick in the hospitals, nursing homes and homebound; prayer and counseling with the broken-hearted and those in search of spiritual help; holding the hands of the dying and comforting their families; conducting weddings, dedications, baptisms, and funerals; serving as administrator and financial manager; along with the assistance of the church’s lay ministers and church council.
Lee plans to remain a member of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center in Lebanon.
“I have been blessed with good health, and I don’t plan to be sitting around in my rocking chair,” Lee said. “I look forward to what God has planned for the next years of my life. This church has been so good to me. They are my family. I will continue to attend here and be an active member.
“I prayed for the Lord’s timing for my retirement and about my replacement. I am excited about the young man who will serve as our next pastor here, and I will support him and his family however I can.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
