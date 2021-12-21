The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular-scheduled meeting tonight at city hall.
There will be a public hearing on four items.
The first is to amend the Lebanon Zoning Code to add a principal buildings limitations section. The rule had been in the code until a revision in 2019. The common understanding of a single family lot is the limit of one dwelling unit per lot, not one building per lot. The Lebanon Planning Commission recommended this at its Oct. 26 meeting.
The amendment will add a minimum spacing of buildings on a single zone lot.
The ordinance reads, “In a single family district, not more than one principal building shall be erected on any lot.”
The provision does not apply to schools and churches approved as part of a site plan.
The second item is an amendment to the city’s zoning atlas, by changing 2035 Lebanon Road from low-density residential to commercial neighborhood district. The Lebanon Planning Commission also recommended that for approval in October.
The property owner requested the commercial neighborhood zoning, which the city agreed fits with the commercial mixed use in the future land use plan. The lot is approximately 1.43 acres.
The third item is another amendment to the future land use plan. It changes the naming convention of residential land uses. The new names will be specifically reflective of the number of units per acre that each zone permits. For example, the old suburban low density district will now be called residential two units per acre.
At the other end of the spectrum, high density will now be referred to as residential 16 units per acre.
The last public hearing item is an amendment to designate a local historic district within city limits. The item did not receive the unanimous approval by the planning commission that the other items received, but it was satisfactory with the city council. It already passed a previous reading.
