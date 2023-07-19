LHS CLASS OF 1956 REUNION PHOTO

The Lebanon High School class of 1956 held its 67th reunion at Maple Hill Church in Lebanon on Saturday. There were 20 classmates, spouses and guests attending. Classmate Lunita Sampson prepared lunch. The graduating class consisted of 154 students. Individuals attending include: (front row, from left) Wallace Alsup, Sue Graves Alsup, Frances Smith Dickie, Joann Burchett Lockett, Jane Tribble Hollis, Joy Jennings Phillips, Ann Jordan Mehlenbacher, Lunita Sampson, (back row) Gloria Lannom Stallings, Lorene Moss Strasser, Betty Gossett Zier, Dorothy Harris Smith, Annie Sue Kolbe Patton, Wanda Watkins Brooks, Nancy Martin Grubbs, Faye Clemmons Vanhook, Gaye Clemmons Baird, Doris Tomlinson Bryant, Thomas Carney and Robert Stratton Bone.

 Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.