Do Lebanon’s new zoning designations create more confusion than they solve?
At least one resident thinks so.
The Lebanon City Council held a public hearing prior to its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday at Lebanon City Hall to receive comments about four measures it prepared to vote on.
An ordinance to amend the future land use plan, by changing the naming convention of residential land uses, was intended to simplify the process, according to Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of confusion about how they are currently named, which is the ‘suburban’ and ‘low-density,’ so we have just changed it to list the number of units (permitted) per acre,” Corder said.
The new zones reflect the number of units per acre permitted in each zone. For example, the old suburban low-density district will now be called residential 2 units per acre. In its abbreviated format, that district will be referred to as FLH2.
“We have FL for ‘Future land use,’ and H stands for ‘housing,’ and then, the number is how many units per acre,” Corder said.
Derek Dodson, of Chapman Drive, aired concern that the city was setting itself up for trouble down the road by not distinguishing between suburban and urban districts.
Previous designations had two separate zonings for suburban low-density and low-density. Now it’s more cut and dry, with zones strictly indicating permitted units per acre.
“Maybe they should be designated to stand out from the first two, something to delineate them from the others,” said Dodson.
Dodson also worried that these zones weren’t representative of Middle Tennessee.
“We all know, living in Lebanon, Tennessee, that eight units on an acre is not medium density,” Dodson said. “That should be high density.”
Corder told the council, “We are getting rid of the designations, suburban and that type. We are asking to change the name, not using suburban, low density, high density, medium density, but instead use just the number of units. Then, it doesn’t matter if it’s high, medium or low.”
The city council voted to approve the ordinance but not before questions from councilor Camille Burdine.
“Where are we with the zoning committee, and where are we with the architectural review committee,” Burdine said. “We had talked about that regarding our Hartmann Drive Gateway.”
Corder replied that the committee has been meeting.
“We’ve presented to them some of the typical zoning districts and some of the more difficult ones we want to address,” Corder said. “Consultants are shooting for (next week) to have a draft of the zoning district that would match the future land use plan.”
At that point, the city council would have a “fairly robust document by that point,” according to Corder. He also said that with that in hand, the city can go into working on the details of the zoning code.
“The architectural review is (also) something we have been talking about,” Corder said. “It would need to go with the zoning code once we adopt the whole thing.”
Burdine said on Wednesday that when the city was crafting its comprehensive plan for growth and development, a review committee was appointed to draft an outline for how the plan would be implemented.
“Two things came out of that ... the zoning committee and the architectural committee,” Burdine said.
The zoning committee began meeting earlier in the year and is chaired by Kim Parks of Historic Lebanon, a preservation non-profit.
“It’s a community-based group that works with Corder and mayor Rick Bell to implement new zoning and take a deeper dive into that,” said Burdine.
The architectural review committee has not officially been formed but rather explored. In other areas, where these review committees exist, they are made up of architects and engineers and are paid through impact fees collected from developers.
Burdine said that she believes a committee with that expertise could really help with ensuring that the city gets what it wants as far as future development is concerned.
Lebanon creates historic district
The council also approved the second reading of an ordinance to designate a local historic district within the city. Its passage was championed by one happy homeowner within the newly created district.
Kathy Adams lives at 616 West Main St. in Lebanon. Knowing her home will be protected by preservation efforts was a Christmas gift she couldn’t have expected until only recently.
“I might cry thinking that my house is going to get into a historic zoning district,” Adams told the city council. “I did not ever think this would happen.”
It’s a move that Adams and colleagues had wished to see for a while.
“When we started this process of forming the historic preservation commission, there were houses that had been torn down,” Adams said. “There is a house that has been built sideways. There is a commercial building on Gay street built with its rear to the street. All those things needed to be brought under some kind of control. The commission has helped the city to do that.”
Adams expressed appreciation for the city’s support in these efforts and mentioned that she was there Tuesday on behalf of her neighbors as well.
She also urged the council to continue working with the historic preservation commission.
“I know the commission is taking on a lot right now, looking at different properties and different ways to bring properties on West Main Street and other parts of the city into a historic district,” Adams said. “I hope you’re patient with them and understand their point of view in wanting this done.”
