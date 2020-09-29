Lebanon swept visiting Mt. Juliet 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 last Thursday, clinching the top seed in the District 9-AAA tournament,, which will be held at the regular-season champion’s court.
Kendall Arnold led the Lady Devils with 25 assists, 10 digs, five kills and a block while Addie Grace Porter produced 21 digs, eight kills, two aces ad two assists; Avery Harris eight digs, four kills, two blocks and an ace; Maya Gipson nine digs,three aces and two kills and Haley Mitchell seven kills, five digs and two blocks as Lebanon improved to 15-4 for the season and 9-1in the district.
Lebanon went to Beech for a non-district match last night.
