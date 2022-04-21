The Western Plaza where Kmart used to be has remained largely undeveloped since the retailer left the site in 2019. On Tuesday, the city approved a measure that aims to address that dormancy.
During the Lebanon City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting, an ordinance was approved, by a vote of 5-1, to move forward with an economic incentive package to draw a prominent corporation to the plaza.
“I have been working with the owners of K-Mart shopping center since December 2019,” said Sarah Haston, the Lebanon economic and community development director. “We’ve asked them to redevelop the entire center instead of leasing it out to their first offers.”
Haston did not specify which businesses she was referring to but did say that the city is looking at five national tenants that are soft-good retailers. She also indicated that projected sales-tax revenue from these retailers would equate to approximately $1.4 million annually.
While there has been no confirmation of what businesses are being attracted to the site, the mayor did allude to exploratory discussions with Target during the meeting.
“Unfortunately, a Target is never going to come there,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said.
Target has restrictions on sites. The land must be owned by the corporation. The building must be a certain size, and the shopping center cannot also have a Dollar General.
Still, Haston said that she feels like Lebanon is in the driver’s seat and doesn’t believe the ordinance gives away too much.
“Lebanon is at a point where we can influence the lineup, and we are trying to do that with a small incentive package, most of which is fee waivers,” Haston said.
Upon first reading, the package would waive fees associated with development issues like building permits, site-plan reviews, stormwater inspections and grading. It is subject to change until it passes a second reading.
A motion to defer the measure until a work session could be held to discuss the matter more in-depth was made by Lebanon city councilor Tick Bryan. However, it failed by a vote of 4-2, with city councilor Camille Burdine joining Bryan in favor of it.
Citing her reasoning for voting against deferral, Lebanon city councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said that she felt the time was now to make this move.
“For people in my ward, this is their entrance to the city,” Brinkman said, emphasizing an insistence to fill the space with a reputable retailer.
The ordinance sets aside $200,000 from the city’s tourism and economic development fund, which was established on Jan. 1, 2020, when Lebanon implemented an increased hotel/motel tax.
The hotel/motel tax is 4%, up from the previous 2%. The increased amount goes into the tourism and economic development fund, while the other half goes into the city’s general fund. Lebanon’s finance director, Stuart Lawson, indicated that there is approximately $540,000 in the tourism and economic development fund.
Bell said that tourism is a priority of his administration. He pointed to payments of $100,000 that have been paid to the Farm Bureau Expo Center.
Originally, the city agreed to pay the expo center $100,000 a year. Prior to the creation of the tourism and economic development fund, that money came out of the general fund. Since implementation of the new tax, it now comes out of the tourism and economic development fund.
Joining Brinkman in approval of the measure were city councilors Joey Carmack, Fred Burton, Chris Crowell and Bryan.
“This is an opportunity that we need to move on now,” Carmack said on Wednesday. “I look forward to working with (Bell) and (Haston) to make this a reality. It’s the right decision for our city.”
Crowell added, “It’s a tailored approach. We want to be able to use it to draw retailers that we might not otherwise get. There are other cities that have these resources. This allows us to be able to be more competitive with them.”
Although the city council approved of the measure, several hoteliers from around Lebanon, the entities that are responsible for paying the occupancy tax, objected to the ordinance without at least some further discussion.
“Discussion of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a matter of a week seems short-winded,” said Krishna Patel, whose family owns three hotels in the city. “I don’t think there is enough time to get our point across even in a work session, and I don’t think the city is budgeting and planning accordingly on how to use the funds.”
Patel indicated that he and his colleagues are frustrated by what he described as a lack of initiative by the city.
“When the tax was raised, a portion of that was supposed to go into tourism,” Patel said. “Since it has been raised, there have been zero new initiatives for tourism. The mayor spoke about $100,000 that gets spent at the expo center, but that’s actually an agreement the city of Lebanon made back in 2015, prior to the tax increase. When the 2% increase came into effect, we, as stakeholders, wanted to make sure that it went back into tourism.”
Patel wants to see more emphasis put on attracting and developing small businesses entities in the city rather than courting national corporations.
“All of these are publicly-traded companies,” Patel said. “All their profits go to Wall Street and its shareholders.
“(The city) already spent $100,000 to get a Publix (on Hwy. 109) and now they want to get a national tenet that has a combined net worth of $100 billion ... not a million, a billion with a B.”
Patel mentioned that he does not understand why the incentive of opening up shop in a thriving center like Lebanon isn’t attractive enough.
“The city wants to shell out $200,000 to economically develop this shopping center, but realistically, the mayor has been saying even, that developers should pay,” Patel said. “Developers should be paying to come to Lebanon. Middle Tennessee is hot. Lebanon is hot. If they want to come, they should step up to the plate. Why should cities have to use money out of their funds to stipend them and give them a handout?”
In Patel’s mind, an ideal expansion of incentives should be doled out in tiers, to small, medium and large businesses. It’s something that he would like to see discussed at the work session.
The city scheduled a work session for next week to discuss the ordinance and how best to move forward. Until the ordinance passes second reading, which could occur as early as May 3, the city council can still amend it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.