During Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting, concerns about a water outage that began earlier in the day were addressed by the city.

“We have a pressure waterline that runs down Leeville Pike, and we’ve got a section around 10-12 feet long that actually split down the center,” Lebanon Utilities Director Regina Santana said. “It’s a big break. Guys are out there working on it. We’re expecting — if everything goes right — it back up and running in about three hours.”

