During Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council meeting, concerns about a water outage that began earlier in the day were addressed by the city.
“We have a pressure waterline that runs down Leeville Pike, and we’ve got a section around 10-12 feet long that actually split down the center,” Lebanon Utilities Director Regina Santana said. “It’s a big break. Guys are out there working on it. We’re expecting — if everything goes right — it back up and running in about three hours.”
For that period of time, parts of the Stonebridge neighborhood as well as Tuckers Gap Meadows neighborhood were without water.
Wilson County Fair
With the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair coming up in two weeks, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell invited fair representatives to the city council meeting to speak on what’ll be going on at the fairgrounds.
“We are working hard to focus on all 95 counties but still to showcase Wilson County and the city of Lebanon,” Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair President Randall Clemons said. “This is a great opportunity for us as we bring people from across the state and in many other states and countries to come to Lebanon and see the wonderful community that we have.”
Clemons shared how the fair has benefited Wilson County and the city of Lebanon over the years.
“We’ve had some $14 million in capital improvements that has already been received,” Clemons said. “We are going to get funding for major road improvements, and we appreciate how the city of Lebanon is working with us in the planning stages of Peyton Road and Baddour Parkway and the interchange.”
Since incorporating the state fair, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair has been able to connect with businesses to participate in major sponsorships.
“(Those sponsorships have) enhanced the opportunity for the Wilson County Fair to grow,” Clemons said. “Agriculture remains the No. 1 industry in Tennessee, and this has enabled us to continue to promote more in agriculture (at the fair).”
