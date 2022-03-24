When residents petition their government, the results can be mixed. Some Lebanon residents found it on Tuesday that sometimes it can pay off if you show up and make some noise.
During a Lebanon Planning Commissioner meeting, neighborhood objectors to a proposed annexation and rezoning of property on Darlene’s Way found enough favor with the body to defer the motion until next month, after a community-wide meeting could be conducted with the property owner.
The tract is approximately 25 acres. The development will be called Ridge Estates, and it will have about 60 homes.
Of the planning commission’s nine agenda items, just about everyone in the town meeting hall was there for the annexation and rezone request.
Several homeowners from Bonnie Valley Drive and Darlene’s Way, the two roads in the Deerfield subdivision, emerged with various concerns about the proposed annexation and rezoning.
The group’s primary concerns focused on traffic upticks, drainage and property devaluation. However, of the more than 10 people who spoke, traffic safety seemed to rise to the top.
“Have you driven down Hickory Ridge or Darlene’s Way,” Elliott Harsh of Bonnie Valley Drive asked the planning commissioner. “Is that a road that can support that level of construction?”
The development would create a through road that would potentially connect to the nearby Stonebridge subdivision and Leeville Pike. Homeowners in Deerfield said that one of the main draws for the neighborhood when they purchased their plots was the one way in and one way out and that these plans would erode that peace of mind.
“We came from Mt. Juliet,” Perry Lewis, another Deerfield resident said. “We were so tired of the apartments and multi-communities going up everywhere. Our home was purchased for the chance to raise their family without the threat of a lot of traffic.
“We just want to be able to continue to walk, jog and run with our neighbors.”
As for the traffic impact and water runoff concerns, Lebanon’s top engineer, Regina Santana, indicated that every project requires extensive studies on both matters to project impacts to the area.
Lebanon Planning Commissioner David Taylor said that he had personally been impacted by the same woes of development that would potentially afflict the Deerfield residents. Taylor’s home on Palmer Drive was purchased long before much of the current development ever existed.
The request for the annexation and zoning approval came from Jeff and Krista Hall. During the meeting, Mrs. Hall explained that when they purchased the property, they had intentions of being there forever. She even said that she pitched the idea to family members about carving them out a piece of the property.
However, the tornado in 2020 destroyed the picturesque views that made the property appealing to the couple. Now, they say that they don’t want to detract from the quality of life for Deerfield residents, so they agreed to have a community meeting with Deerfield residents to see what kind of compromising arrangements can be made.
With the approval of the planning commissioners, it was agreed to defer the request until a community-wide meeting could be held to hash things out.
At the Democrat press deadline, a date and time for that meeting had not been formally announced.
