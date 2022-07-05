First Baptist Church in Lebanon completed its bicentennial celebration on June 24 with the dedication of a new cornerstone.
The original cornerstone, sealed in 1950 after the completion of a new sanctuary, was opened in the fall of 2020 ahead of the church’s 200th anniversary in June of 2021. The contents included a brick from a previous church building, a Bible belonging to then pastor Dr. A.H. Hopson, a local phone book, and multiple church records.
The new cornerstone was commissioned for the occasion by the church’s bicentennial committee, which includes members Martin Frost, Sherrie Green (chairperson), Randall Keith, Mary McDougle and Rob Spruill.
The concrete cornerstone was constructed and donated to the church by Brittan Jones of Lebanon. In addition to the original cornerstone contents, it includes a variety of new material related to the church’s bicentennial celebration..
Additional historical content was also added, including photographs from the dedication of the original cornerstone. The cornerstone is located on the southeast corner of the sanctuary building at 227 East Main Street.
Pastor David Freeman indicated that the event was the culmination of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“We feel honored to be stewards of First Baptist Church’s long legacy of ministry in this community,” Freeman said. “We hope that some future generation will be encouraged by not only what we have left for them in the cornerstone but also by the spiritual foundations we are building on today.”
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.